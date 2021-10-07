Residents voice concerns over booming growth in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southwest valley has seen explosive growth in recent years, including a new Station Casinos property that won recent approval from Clark County. But with all of the growth comes a few concerns for neighbors.

Sharon Davenport has lived in the southwest valley for nearly a decade. She has seen the area around 215 and Durango grow.

“I love Southwest Vegas,” said Davenport. “It’s growing a lot.”

In addition to the new resort, there is a mixed-use development called Uncommons underway and a new retail center across from Ikea.

“It creates jobs,” said Davenport. “I’m a chef. Maybe I can work over there one day.”

Some are concerned about traffic and congestion, including southwest valley resident Chuck Rooker.

“From my perspective, most things are positive,” said Rooker. “Ikea came in and it got congested, and now it is going to get even more congested.”

Rooker said construction and closures of lanes are hard to navigate.

“My biggest complaint would be you frequently see things blocked off and infrequently see workers working on it,” said Rooker.

County Commissioner Justin Jones, whose district covers the southwest valley, said the county is working to make sure projects don’t overlap.

“I asked station casinos for example,” said Jones. “Make sure they coordinate with the other projects that are going on, the Uncommons project that is across the street to make sure that whatever traffic they create is minimized as much as possible.”

Jones said traffic is being addressed, noting the first phase of closures on Fort Apache in the area should end soon and that a traffic signal is planned for the intersection of Durango and Maule.