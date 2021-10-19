Residents speak out after noticing an increasing number of abandoned homes across valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a growing problem across the valley, abandoned homes and businesses filled with squatters.

Now the City of Las Vegas wants to do something about it.

Steve Sanson tells 8 News Now about an abandoned home in his neighborhood.

“There were couches mattresses and even a homeless guy sleeping on one of the mattresses on the street,” Sanson said. “The trash was spilling to the other house and was causing problems over there and now the house is roach infested.”

According to City Councilman Brian Knudsen, it’s not the only one.

About 200 properties around the inner corridor of Las Vegas are causing similar problems.

After several failed attempts to reach those landlords, the city is taking action.

“The city will take decisive action to move quickly and board up the property or tear down the property so we can keep neighborhoods safe,” he added.

8 News Now spotted a woman entering the abandoned home on Tuesday morning after the city said the property should be vacant.

Neighbors shared images of trash around the home and even a dog was left unattended.

Issues such as that, are what Sanson says he wants fixed quickly.

“We want to keep everything clean and welcoming. That home is not clean nor welcoming. No one wants to drive by it because if you do you think all the neighborhood is like that,” said Sanson.

The City Council will address the ongoing issue tomorrow and if approved they will either demolish or fence off the vacant properties.