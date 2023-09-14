LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several residents in Las Vegas reported seeing a rocket launch in the sky late Thursday.

Sighting in the sky on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo credit: Tim T & his dog Hunter)

Sighting in the sky on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo credit: Tim T. & his dog Hunter)

Sighting in the sky on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo credit: Tim T. & his dog Hunter)

The reports come after a launch took place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California shortly before 7:30 p.m. known as the FLTA003 or VICTUS NOX launched by Firefly’s Alpha.

The base in California is more than 400 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

8 News Now viewers sent in photos and videos from as far away as Pahrump and Henderson, Nevada.

One viewer said they noticed the sighting in Henderson as they were on a walk with their dog at 7:30 p.m. describing its speed as faster than an airplane.