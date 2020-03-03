Residents react to new bike lanes in Southern Highlands area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anyone who lives in the Southern Highlands area has undoubtedly noticed the new bike lanes. It was a step by the county to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians riding in the area of Southern Highlands and Cactus.

“As I was driving around, I saw that they added new bike lanes,” said Kyle Bidgood, resident who lives in Southern Highlands.

Bidgood says he doesn’t really see many cyclists in the area, so he doesn’t agree with the new changes.

“Traffic gets congested a little bit so taking away a lane I think it’s just going to cause a lot of traffic headaches,” Bidgood said,

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones who’s also a cyclist, says they recently converted and added lanes on Cactus between Rainbow and Buffalo, as well as Southern Highlands Parkway.

Their goal is to make sure we have connected bike lanes throughout the valley and create a bicycle-friendly community.

“We had an issue in some areas of town were people simply didn’t feel safe riding their bike,” Jones said.

Barry Parr is a former triathlete who’s lived in Southern Highlands since 2006. Much like Bidgood, he feels the lanes are unnecessary.

“There are groups that come out early Saturday morning, but I don’t think it’s a bicyclist community,” Parr said.

Other concerns include people not paying attention when it’s dark outside.

“It’s just a white line so people can mistake it easily,” said Bidgood.

“I wish there was a way we could remove them and go back to the lanes we need out here,” Parr said.

People living in the area tell me we need to start by educating the community on how to use the bike lanes first.