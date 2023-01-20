LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The areas targeted include Queensridge and Peccole Ranch, and residents in and around the area told 8 News Now they remain on high alert.

Residents are on edge in the Queensridge and Peccole Ranch neighborhoods after reports of several burglaries. (KLAS)

“I feel very uncomfortable knowing that we are not safe in our homes over here,” Constance Fields a resident at Queensridge told 8 News Now.

Several residents in the Queensridge and Peccole Ranch neighborhoods voiced their concerns as multiple houses were hit, and most recently an even scarier situation took place in the Queensridge Estates.

Reports of a home invasion led to a potential drowning of an elderly woman.

Andrew Lichtenberger said he was approached by police with the information, and the security guard at the gate of the estates confirmed the information with 8 News Now.

“They said that there was a home invasion and burglary and some type of torture that happened to an elderly couple and they are in critical care,” Lichtenberger said. “Apparently, they accessed Queensridge through the tunnel system.”

A fellow neighbor, Rastelli Regalado said police alerted his family since the suspects were said to have been parked on their street before they attempted to cross Charleston Boulevard to get into Queensridge Estates.

“Metro approached our house and checking to see which houses had cameras facing certain street angles bc there were break-ins in Queensridge and those people were caught parking around Peccole Ranch,” Regalado told 8 News Now.

As for other burglaries in the area, Regalado told 8 News Now he had his car broken into recently.

8 News Now spoke with neighbors at the Tudor Park development at Queensridge who also said they have seen their fair share of break-ins.

Because of the ongoing investigation, police could not provide 8 News Now with any more information.