LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed.

Neighbors are not too happy with their home builder, Richmond American homes. Many feel like they’ve been given the run around when it comes to home repair.

Homeowner Lisa Jones lives in the newly developed housing community of Cadence in Henderson. She and her husband moved in two years ago, but since then, they have noticed many problems with their house.

“There’s a lot of things that were flawed or scratched, or just not right,” said Jones. “Two months into us living here I noticed the baseboard in our master that backed the shower bowed out.”

From poor paint jobs, and cracks in walls, to collapsing shelves in their kitchen pantry, the list goes on and jones is not alone.

“I noticed that there’s a bulge in the wall first floor and then a broken cabinet on top,” said Michael Bardeh. “I’m the one who is supposed to live here, I’m the one who saw crickets coming under the stairs or dropping from the ceiling in the bathroom.”

Bardeh reached out to the homebuilders but said they stalled on getting any repairs done, so he eventually reached out to the better business bureau for help. That is when the home builder finally responded. However, it’s been nearly a year and there are still repairs that need to be done.

Jeff Ohs, another Cadence homeowner told 8 News Now that he is beyond frustrated at this point.

“We’re prepared to take legal action,” said Ohs, “they keep dumping things against us, saying how certain things are not covered anymore, but these things were well identified before the year, which makes this their problem and not ours.”

According to the Nevada State Contractors Board, residents can file a complaint with them against licensed contractors for up to 4 years after the work is completed. For more information visit this link.