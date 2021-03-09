Downtown Las Vegas complex residents continue to wait for new stairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who live in a Downtown Las Vegas apartment complex are wondering when the stairs are going to be replaced. Three weeks ago, a car ran into the structure, destroying the stairs.

Residents had to move out.

8 News Now has been reaching out to the owners and the City of Las Vegas, trying to get answers for the tenants. The manager told us on Monday they were working on getting permits for the construction.

Tenants say they just want to see work being done.

“The tenants upstairs, we talked to them, and they are very concerned,” said tenant Gonzalo de la Cruz.

He and Judith Gaytan live downstairs.

“I understand it is safe for us now, it is safe for us,” said de la Cruz. “I feel like they are forgetting about the upstairs tenants.”

After the Feb. 14 incident, tenants were using a ladder and chain to get into their home. 8 News Now was contacted about safety concerns, and after our story aired, one family moved to a hotel when a viewer offered assistance. The other is staying with family.

The owners do not have a legal obligation to pay for another place.

Related Content Tenants of Downtown Las Vegas apartment building wait for stairs

“They have a budget; they can’t be eating McDonalds every day,” said de la Cruz, “they can’t take fast food. They don’t have a kitchen there.”

Sade Greene from Anderson’s Steel Fabrication and Construction heard about the broken stairs.

“We want to get them their home back,” she said.

Greene notes a job like this would normally run around $4,500. They want to help.

“We wanted to do this for free, or if they wanted to do a donation of $5 or $100, whatever, but we wanted to be able to have to give these people a place to live that is their home, to be able to have access to your home again,” she explained.

The City of Las Vegas tells us they inspected the building to make sure the upstairs was secure. They said the owner is working on permits, and there is no timeline on when it has to be complete.

De la Cruz and Gaytan got an eviction notice Tuesday for supposedly creating a nuisance about the missing stairs.

“That is not a reason to kick us out from a home,” said Gaytan.

They plan to fight it.

The city says they plan to be back out next week, as they are monitoring the situation. Once permits for the project are approved, city inspectors will be back out, as well.