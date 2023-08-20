LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flood advisory was issued to the Las Vegas valley Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall. Residents driving on Las Vegas roadways noticed an influx of water, creating dangerous conditions.

Those driving along Paradise Road Sunday were avoiding the right lane due to high water levels.

The Flood Advisory was set to last until 12 a.m. and affected several areas including the Strip, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Lone Mountain.

Additional residual weather from Hilary is expected to last until Monday.