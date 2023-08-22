LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The weather was calmer in Mt. Charleston on Tuesday, but the damage that Topical Storm Hilary left is quite like nothing the residents up there have seen before.

“It’s just heartbreaking, actually heartbreaking,” Kyle Canyon resident Michael Curry said.

Curry has a house in Old Town on the Kyle Canyon side, though he wasn’t home during the storm he checked in on his house through his surveillance cameras.

“A piece of furniture floated by with some shoes and my heart sunk,” Curry said. “One thing that everybody did say was you know we are not worried about the price I’m worried about the people first.”

Residents in Kyle Canyon are told to boil their water as the storm destroyed the water system. They are also advised to evacuate.

Over in Lee Canyon, resident Jimmy Alderson is sheltering in place as there are several roads washed out.

“There are a lot of people still processing what has gone on,” Alderson said.

The gate that led up to Alderson’s home on a private road was also washed out.

“We were in a physical state of shock,” Alderson said.

Since there are several damaged roads, residents are not allowed to drive down the mountain but if they do there is no guarantee that they will be allowed back up.

“Even though its hard to expect something like this you know we stay prepared because of bad winters we have never had to do this in the middle of summer,” Alderson said.

Some residents also told 8 News Now the fire department was handing out drinking water. However, there is still no water for them to flush the toilet or bathe.

The Retreat on Charleston Peak lets residents who evacuate stay for free if needed.

Lee Canyon will also be closed at least until Friday; representatives told 8 News Now they have not gotten the green light to yet start assessing the damages.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area.