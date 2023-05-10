LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two children who were shot on Tuesday are still hospitalized at UMC.

A source close to the family said a teen boy is still fighting for his life, and the girl who was shot is recovering.

It was a quiet afternoon for the neighborhood on Jamie Lee Avenue in Centennial Hills.

Parents were waiting for their kids to come home from school when suddenly multiple gunshots went off.

“That’s the exact same time my son comes home from school he walks with them, and he had a doctor’s appointment,” Parie Wilson said.

Wilson said her son plays in the neighborhood with the boy and girl who were shot on Tuesday.

“I heard somebody yell ‘HELP’ I ran outside, and I saw two victims on the floor I ran called 911 I got towels,” Wilson said.

While 8 News Now was back in the neighborhood Wednesday, they came across a car with multiple bullet holes.

Shooting investigation on Jamie Lee Avenue in Las Vegas (KLAS)

According to the neighbors, the children were near the car when the bullets hit them.

“I was just telling the boy to squeeze my hand one of our neighbors is ex-military, so he was able to get him wrapped up he had bullet wounds everywhere,” Wilson said.

Just a few houses down, Duane Whitaker’s son had just come home from school when the shooting happened.

Bullet holes seen in car along Jamie Lee Avenue after shooting (KLAS)

He said his wife had called 911 when neighbors then jumped in to take the kids to Centennial Hills Hospital which is a short distance away.

“This is violence that shouldn’t have happened we don’t know why it happened,” Whitaker said.

Sources told 8 News Now that the shooting is gang-related, and neighbors told 8 News Now they were told by police to be careful in case there is any retaliation.

The neighbors said the two children are not related but live in the same neighborhood.