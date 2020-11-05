Residents in Henderson apartment complex traumatized of shooting that left 4 people dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors who were inside a Henderson apartment complex during a shooting that left three people dead are speaking out. Henderson Police had to shoot and kill the suspect.

Everything happened Tuesday morning near Stephanie and Wigwam at the Douglas at Stonelake apartments. According to one resident, neighbors are still traumatized.

Henderson Police were called to the area after reports of a shooting.

They say they tried to make contact with the suspect, but they were forced to use their weapons in doing so.

A total of four people are dead from both shootings; another person was injured.

One neighbor who 8 News NOW spoke with didn’t want to be identified; she says there have been a few disputes in the complex, but nothing of this magnitude. Since it’s a family residence, she says it’s very unsettling.

“It’s sad; it’s alarming,” she said. “You know there is a little trauma the next day, like ‘wow did this just happen yesterday with this so close to my home?’ There’s a level of safety that has now been tarnished.”

According to the resident, the apartment complex is a tightknit community, and many are worried about the residents that were next to the shooting.

They are planning to hold a community gathering to support those who have been emotionally impacted. In the meantime, the residents are also searching for answers.

8 News NOW is still waiting for the names of the victims shot and the name of the person shot by Henderson Police, as well as what prompted the shooting.