LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents inside the Spanish Trails Country Club are outraged over animal cruelty in the neighborhood.

They said the geese that roam the neighborhood are being killed, and that they are organizing a movement to stop it.

“Literally, they have massacred brutally almost the entire population of Canadian geese,” said resident Dana Souter.

Souter has been a resident for 8 years, but said life inside the community is far from paradise now.

“The atrocity happening in my backyard is outrageous, torturing and killing animals is shameful,” she continued. “I’m gutted and disgusted. It’s all happening in my backyard and I want to bring light to this so it doesn’t happen again.”

Neighbors shared graphic videos showing how some of the animals were treated.

Souter said it’s legal to do this to prevent property damage, and other residents said it’s animal cruelty, and too hard to see.

“Hundreds, this time last year you would see Canadian geese everywhere with their geesling, and today we stand with about five to six around the entire community,” she said.

8 News Now was invited into the neighborhood by Souter to see the lack of geese, but management prevented us from recording, adding they had no comment about the situation.

“The Spanish Trails Country Club did indeed have a permit to remove geese and are currently investigating whether or not the requirements of this permit were followed,” the Nevada Department of Wildlife said in a statement. “For now, the permit has been suspended.”