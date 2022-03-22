LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday night the county held a town hall to gather public feedback on a state law that requires an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County by July 1st.



Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller hosted the meeting and while the majority of people who attended were in favor of the short-term rentals, many were not thrilled with the possible new regulations that go along with it.



“I’m concerned that they might add an owner-occupied stipulation to the county,” one attendee said.



“We should not be punished for competing with the hotels on the strip or because a few neighbors are complaining of noise. You can’t attribute this all to just Airbnb,” another attendee added.



Bo Theodore, a local short-term rental host says a distance regulation between houses would pose a problem for him.



Other regulations include an annual fee, minimum night requirements, occupancy limits, and a ban of more than 16 people at the house at a time.



For those who were opposed to these short-term rentals altogether, they made sure their voices were heard too.



“I just had a short-term rental established directly behind my backyard and I’m getting trash over my fence and loud music at night. I think they should be regulated,” an attendee opposed to short-term rentals shared.



As for continuing the discussion, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones will host another short-term rental public workshop on Thursday, March 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.