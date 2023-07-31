LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the York Fire inches closer to their homes, residents are becoming more concerned with the danger from the fire, and the air quality it brings.

“Yesterday, I noticed last night the smoke was really heavy,” said Jim Eslinger, who lives on Nipton Road. “In fact, I had to turn off my swamp cooler. The smoke was coming in even through the wet pads to the house.”

He described the situation as terrible. Eslinger is one of many affected by the fire concerned about the terrible air quality. The fire started in Southern California’s Mojave National and has spread 77,000 acres and crossed into Nevada.

“I’ve been living here for 14 years, and this is the first time I have seen it this close to home,” Eslinger said.

Marc Peebles, public information officer for the California Incident Management team, said the heat is slowing things down. He says the stress on firefighters is evident.

“You have the firefighters out there that are hiking into locations,” said Peebles. “They have over 50 or 60 pounds of equipment on their backs.”

Monday, more than 260 firefighters were battling the blaze. The Clark County Fire Department has remained on standby. Peebles said it could take a few days or even up to a couple of weeks to contain the fire. Residents nearby have not been asked to evacuate, but they have been told to be ready just in case.