Residents at Alpine Motel Apartments react to deadly fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 6 people are dead and over a dozen are hurt after a devastating fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas broke out Saturday morning. Investigators are calling the mass casualty blaze the deadliest in Las Vegas’ history.

Around 70 people called the apartments, located near Fremont Street, home. Officials estimate $475,000 worth in damages. Residents that spoke with 8 News Now Cristen Drummond say it was very scary experience.

“We heard people screaming, everybody get out, get out, there’s a fire,” Charles Couch, resident of Alpine Motel said.

Residents of Alpine Motel Apartments gathered what they could from their homes before escaping the fire.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reportedly got to the scene and saw people jumping out of windows. Residents, like Couch, say it was very challenging to escape. Some claimed that exit doors were locked shut as black smoke was filling the halls.

“We’re trapped in between both stairwells. Smoke as thick as that truck. I mean we couldn’t get out,” Couch said.

After a few minutes of chaos, he and others decided to leave through a second story window.

“It was grown folks, children and all, we all jumped out of the window,” Audrey Palmer, another Alpine Motel resident told 8 News Now.

Once firefighters did what they could to help the people jumping from the building, they located the flames coming from a stove in a unit on the first floor.

Courtesy: LVFD, Twitter



Fire officials say they believe the fire was started accidentally, and not criminally.

“A lot of people that lived in the building told the investigators that there was no heat and that they were using their stove for heating,” LVFD Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski said.

Couch and other neighbors said they grabbed what they could before leaving their home.

“Hopefully we won’t be homeless, but we’ll see how it goes,” Matthew Sykes, another resident said.

The Red Cross has reportedly helped about 50 people left without a home. The City of Las Vegas says they plan to offer assistance to any other families impacted by Saturday’s deadly fire.

We will open the Alpine Hotel Family Assistance Center at Dula Gym, 441. E. Bonanza. at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 to interview and assist families impacted by today's fire: https://t.co/KIKy6nALXl — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 22, 2019

On Monday, Dec. 23, starting at 9 a.m., city officials will interview and provide aid to those families at the Dula Gym on Bonanza Road.

For more information, click here.