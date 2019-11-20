BROOKLYN (CBS) — A growing number of technology companies and other businesses allow their employees to work from home. Research shows that working from home benefits both employees and the employer.

Dakota Smith’s work commute is only to his living room. He’s a Chief Strategy Officer at the travel site Hopper and works from home one or two days a week.

“The benefits are productivity you know so having the time to focus at home free from the distractions of an open plan office space,” said Dakota Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Hopper.

Some employees at Hopper work remotely every day and its part of a growing trend.

Many major companies don’t require employees to come to the office and Linkedin estimates since 2016, there’s been a 78 percent increase in job postings that mention work flexibility.

“The phenomena we are studying is what I call work from anywhere,” said Raj Choudhury, Associate Professor, Harvard Business School.

Raj Choudhury was part of a Harvard Business School study that found remote work not only allows for a flexible schedule, but workers are more often more productive than their in-office colleagues. They also save money from not having to commute and can live in more affordable areas.

“So I want to work for these really cool tech companies in Silicon Valley but I can’t afford the rent over there. Now, you don’t have to,” added Raj Choudhury, Associate Professor, Harvard Business School.

Smith says he gets more done at home, but he wouldn’t want to do it every day.

“I perceive myself to be more productive – probably around 20 to 25% more productive,” added Smith

“I enjoy seeing my colleagues and co-workers and the camaraderie from actually interacting in the office space,” added Smith.

For him, that’s the only downside and he believes remote work can be a win-win for the employer and employee.