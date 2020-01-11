Rescue center: Wounded California sea lion euthanized

This Dec. 16, 2019 photo provided by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center shows a female yearling California sea lion suffering from two pellet gun wounds, at the organization’s facility in Laguna Beach, Calif. The rescue organization said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that the sea lion had to be euthanized. The female yearling was found in distress at the Wedge in Newport Beach on Dec. 16. (Pacific Marine Mammal Center via AP)

(AP) — A rescue organization says a California sea lion suffering from two pellet gun wounds had to be euthanized. The female yearling was found in distress at the Wedge in Newport Beach on Dec. 16.

It was taken to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, where it was given the name Mandalorian. The organization says Tuesday that an examination indicated it was most likely shot twice with a pellet rifle.

The sea lion’s health continued to deteriorate and it was euthanized on Dec. 22. The pellets were recovered during a necropsy and will be sent to the National Marine Fisheries Service’s law enforcement office.