Republican-sponsored legislation would allow police to sue the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bill introduced Thursday in the Nevada Assembly would allow a police officer to sue a member of the public under certain circumstances, including causing an injury to an officer.

Assembly Bill 92 is sponsored by two northern Nevada Republic lawmakers, Assemblyman Jim Wheeler and Assemblywoman Jill Dickman.

A peace officer would be able to sue in civil court for damages against a person, organization or business that is allegedly responsible for:

Causing injury to the peace officer during the performance by the peace officer of his or her official duties.

Abridging the civil rights of the peace officer during the performance by the peace officer of his or her official duties.

Filing a written complaint against the peace officer that the natural person, organization or business entity knows, at the time of filing the complaint, contains any false statement of material fact.

The bill has been introduced, but not discussed yet. No hearings have been scheduled yet. It was sent to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.