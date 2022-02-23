LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer gave the Republican response to Governor Steve Sisolak’s State of the State address. Sisolak laid out his plan Wednesday to get Nevada back on track after two years of operating during a global pandemic.

“Escalating inflation and skyrocketing increases in the cost of living” is impacting families and according to Settelmeyer, Sisolak’s plan to lower the cost of housing and childcare, offer free school lunches, and more is flawed because it’s reliant on $6.7 billion the state has received in federal money for pandemic relief assistance.

“This is one shot money that has been used to balloon the size of our government that has contributed to the inflation and cost of housing increases,” Settelmeyer said. “It will be the bill that you the residents of Nevada will be on the hook for when the federal money is gone.”

You can watch Settelmeyer’s entire response in the video above.