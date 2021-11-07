Republican Jewish Coalition conference returns to the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Republican Jewish Coalition conference was held this weekend at the Venetian. An opportunity for potential GOP contenders to speak out and pitch their potential bids for future endeavors in the White House.

“From this point forward, we will all resolve to do our part to win back the house, the senate, and governorships across America in 2022,” said former Vice President, Mike Pence.

Coming off Tuesday’s electoral successes, former Vice President Pence along with several other republican political officials joined in Saturday night to celebrate victory as Virginia Republicans officially took control of the state House of Delegates.

The RJC was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and this weekend’s conference was its first time back since former President Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 and President Joe Biden won office.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham was pleased with how the GOP is moving forward.

“I’ve never felt more optimistic than I am right now about us taking back the senate and it starts with great candidates. if we don’t take back the house, there’s nobody to blame but us,” said Graham.

This year, the RJC paid tribute to Sheldon Adelson. The Chief Executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corporation passed away this past January. Adelson was known for being a major funder of the Republican party and pro-Israel causes. His Las Vegas properties have long hosted the RJC conventions.

Other key Republican political figures in attendance were Nikki Haley, Ted Cruz, Doug Christie, and Kellyanne Conway.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend the conference in person but made an appearance through a recorded video call.