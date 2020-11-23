Republican candidate Rodimer’s election lawsuit being heard today

BOULDER CITY, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Nevada Republican congressional candidate and former professional wrestler Daniel Rodimer speaks during a rally for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the Boulder City Airport on October 8, 2020 in Boulder City, Nevada. Pence has increased his campaigning for the election since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is unable to hold rallies. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Dan Rodimer’s lawsuit seeking a new election goes before a Clark County judge Monday.

Rodimer lost by almost 3% to incumbent Rep. Susie Lee after more than 417,000 votes were tallied in their race, according to results certified by the Clark County Commission.

The lawsuit is claiming voter and ballot counting irregularities and also points to the Clark County Commission race which was decided by 10 votes. That county commission district is represented by Congressional District 3 which Rodimer was seeking to win.

Rodimer is represented by the same attorney who filed similar lawsuits on behalf of state Senate candidate April Becker and Congressional District 4 candidate Jim Marchant, both Republicans.