Republic Services to recognize frontline employees in the field with free meals and gift cards to Las Vegas valley businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republic Services, the second-largest recycling collector in the US, says it has launched a $20 million initiative to recognize its frontline employees in the field, their families, and small business customers across the country.

Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ 28,000 frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally. All meals will be purchased from local, small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves.

“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Jeremy Walters, Las Vegas-based Community Relations Manager with Republic Services. “The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve.”

In the Las Vegas area, Republic Services is providing meals for 1,050 employees per week. To date, over $74,000 has been spent with local restaurants, including Papa Murphy’s, Grouchy John’s, Chick-Fil-A, West Best Foods, and Epicurean Catering.

This Thursday at the Henderson Transfer Station located at 560 Cape Horn Dr. in Henderson, meals for Republic Services’ employees, as well as their families, will get delivered between 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. on a pallet from West Best Foods. The take-home family meals and gift cards will begin distribution around 1:30 p.m. and run through 6 p.m.