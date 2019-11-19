Republic Services requests hike on monthly trash bills due to Chinese policy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your trash bill could be going up if the trash company has its way. Republic Services is asking the Las Vegas City Council for a 74-cent hike on monthly bills, and a discussion is on the agenda for the city’s next meeting.

Republic Services say they need the hike because of recycling policies China has implemented. The country’s “National Sword” policy has banned many scrap materials and subjected others to strict standards. China had previously been the destination for about 40 percent of the United States’ recyclables.

If this price adjustment is approved, it will initially affect the monthly residential solid waste and recycling rate for a term of five years. According to a city council agenda summary page, Republic will not seek an additional adjustment during this timeframe “based upon the ‘National Sword Policies.'”

If these policies remain in place, another adjustment will be made for an additional five-year term. If another adjustment request is made following that term, City Council will determine if it is warranted by continuous “unforeseen economic circumstances.”

“Republic believes that continuing this important service is the right thing to do and is good for the long-term sustainability of our environment,” said an attorney on behalf of Republic in a letter to the council. “We have gone to great lengths to ensure that the amount of the Recycling Adjustment is as low as it can be and still address the issues caused by the National Sword Policies.”