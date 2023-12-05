LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A first-of-its-kind facility is opening in Las Vegas with the hopes of reducing the amount of plastic in landfills.

Republic Services invested $75 million into its Polymer Center located near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

“Only plastics are coming here, and as you saw, it’s primarily two types of plastic,” Jeremy Walters, communication manager for Republic Services, said during a tour.

Through a concept called circularity, Republic Services’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Vander Ark said the goal is to drastically reduce new plastics in the environment.

“Most rigid plastics today get down-cycled into pipes, park benches, carpets, which is good. But at the end of life of the product. it’s going to end up in the landfill,” Vander Ark said.

What the facility will essentially do is take water bottles, convert them into flakes, and use those flakes to create hundreds of thousands of new plastic bottles.

The plastic water bottle, when it gets recycled, will stay in use as a plastic water bottle extending its lifecycle, according to Vander Ark.

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services $75 million Polymer Center located near Nellis and Carey. (Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services labels its Polymer Center as the first-of-its-kind in North America. The plan is to open a second location in 2024 in Indianapolis.

“Plastics is an oil-based material and so obviously oil is a factor in climate change, so the more we can recycle plastic, the less virgin plastic we create,” Vander Ark said.

The plant is expected to produce more than 100 million pounds of recycled plastics a year, while employing workers who live in a three-mile radius.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the facility will have a significant economic impact on this part of the northeast valley.

“The property values rose the day that they put a shovel in the ground, and we just think everything is going to continue to grow,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said.

The plant is expected to be up and running by the end of January 2024. Its first customer will be Coca-Cola, which has committed to use 50% of recycled plastics in its packaging by 2030, according to Republic Services.