Republic Services employees lift car pinned on top of man, saving his life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a story that shows the true extent of human strength, a man shared how he was heroically rescued from a car that fell on top of him.

Chance Seidell recalled the day he thought his life might end Wednesday, describing what happened.

“That day I got lucky,” Seidell said, referencing the front of his car. “I was right up underneath here.”

He told 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis he was changing a tire with his car on a jack when he slipped under it to grab a fallen Lugnut and the entire thing fell.

“The car came on top of me, and my arm was pinned back,” Seidell recalled, referencing the experience. “Like this, almost to my throat.”

The Army veteran screamed for help and got the attention of a neighbor, who then flagged down a Republic Services truck collecting trash.

“I jumped out of the truck,” Republic Services commercial driver Cristian Flores said. “Heard somebody screaming.”

Flores told 8 News Now he and his coworker Edgar didn’t think twice, they just ran over to see what they could do. After exhausting every other option, he and a few others lifted the car by hand, so another could pull Chance out safely.

“I just wanted him to stay calm,” Flores recalled. “I let him know that everything was going to be okay.”

It was a feat few could accomplish, but Cristian said he was just doing the right thing.

“I was just doing what a human should do for another human being,” he explained.

As for Chance, he said he can’t even begin to describe his gratitude. He hopes the men who saved his life know they truly made a difference.

“I’ve been called a hero before,” Seidell concluded. “But those guys that day were my heroes.”

Chance said he was stuck under the car for about five minutes before he was rescued. He broke his collarbone and had a few bruised ribs, but otherwise, he was okay.