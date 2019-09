LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snakes, skinks, spiders and more are on display this weekend at Texas Station Hotel & Casino. The Reptilian Nation Expo is showing off exhibits of all types of creepy, crawly animals.

The expo runs through Sunday, and is open until 5 pm each day this weekend. General admission tickets are $12 and can be bought at the event or online.

You’re encouraged to bring the whole family to enjoy the wide array of odd animals that you can’t see anywhere else.