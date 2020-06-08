Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus announce nuclear testing ban legislation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congressman Steven Horsford and Congresswoman Dina Titus have introduced a nuclear testing ban. The Preserving Leadership Against Nuclear Explosives Testing (PLANET) Act, introduced Monday, would prevent President Donald Trump from restarting nuclear weapons testing in Nevada.

This legislation “would prevent the Trump administration from restarting explosive nuclear weapons testing by restricting funds for fiscal year 2021 and all previous years from being used for such a purpose,” a release about the legislation stated.

The Washington Post reported the Trump administration had a discussion about conducting a nuclear test with top security officials on May 15, in response to accusations that Russia and China were performing low-yield nuclear tests. This is a claim both countries have denied.

Specifically, the PLANET Act would, according to Rep. Horsford’s office:

Prohibit the use of funds appropriated in Fiscal Year 2021 or from any previous year to prepare for or to conduct an explosive nuclear test that produces any yield

Allow for stockpile stewardship activities that are consistent with U.S. law – such as certifying the safety, security and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile – so long as those activities are consistent with the “zero-yield” scope of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT)

“The Trump administration has repeatedly advocated for policies that would compromise the safety of Nevadans, and this recent discussion of resuming nuclear testing in our state is yet another example of such disrespect. Every year for the last two decades, the Secretaries of Defense and Energy have reported that the U.S. stockpile is safe, secure, and effective in the absence of nuclear testing. Resuming nuclear testing would open a door to allow other nations to openly conduct nuclear test explosions while imposing immense financial and health costs on the American people.” Congressman Horsford said.

TODAY, @repdinatitus and I introduced the PLANET Act, which would prevent @realdonaldtrump from restarting nuclear weapons testing in Nevada.



Resuming nuclear testing would impose immense financial and health costs on the American people.https://t.co/q9UvQ0VbWq — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) June 8, 2020

“Decades ago, the Cold War Patriots risked their lives at the Nevada Test Site to protect our freedom and defend democracy around the world. Today, the Trump Administration is considering asking Nevadans to put themselves in harm’s way for an unjustified experiment that would make our country less secure. We must continue to ensure the safety and reliability of our nuclear stockpile without encouraging other nations to conduct tests of nuclear weapons. I’m introducing this legislation to stop the Trump Administration from needlessly putting Nevadans and all Americans in danger.” Congresswoman Titus said.

We must continue to ensure the safety and reliability of our nuclear stockpile without encouraging other nations to conduct tests of nuclear weapons. I’m introducing the PLANET Act to stop the Trump Administration from needlessly putting Nevadans and all Americans in danger. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 8, 2020

The United States has not tested an armed nuclear weapon since 1992.