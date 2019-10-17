Reports show incumbent Nevada Democrats with large cash lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) – New campaign fundraising reports show Republicans are gearing up to try to win back two congressional seats in Nevada, but they’ve got a long way to go to match the money that incumbent Democrats have amassed.

Federal election fundraising reports show Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s 3rd District raised about $490,000 in the last the months and has more than $1 million on hand, a year out from her re-election.

Her $1.08 million on hand is more than double her two biggest Republican challengers combined.

Democrat Steven Horsford in Nevada’s 4th District raised about $300,000 over the last quarter and started October with about three-quarters of a million on hand.

There’s at least seven Republicans vying to take him on in 2020 but none of them were able to raise or bank half of Horsford’s third-quarter haul.