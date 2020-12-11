Reports of OSHA impersonators in Northern Nevada prompt state warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada OSHA inspectors cannot issue citations and fines on the spot, according to a state advisory issued after reports that people have been impersonating OSHA officials in Northern Nevada.

The Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) warned businesses to be wary of impersonators and report any suspicious activity.

OSHA fines have put teeth into the COVID-19 regulations for businesses around the state, and the agency has been publicizing the fines assessed for violations. Fines for thousands of dollars have been issued. Recently, the agency has revoked business licenses, too.

But DIR says OSHA inspectors follow specific procedures, particularly in how citations and fines are handled — and they never occur on the spot.

“If you suspect a person is impersonating an OSHA inspector, ask the person to present their credentials and get their name,” according to a DIR statement issued Friday. “Write down any other information that may be helpful to identify the individual. Report the incident to Nevada OSHA at (702) 486-9020 or (775) 688-3700. If the person is posing an imminent threat or disruption, please contact local law enforcement.”

Impersonating an OSHA inspector is a gross misdemeanor.