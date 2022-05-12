LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning Nevadans to take precautions to protect themselves from financial scams.

The warning comes after the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection received reports of several credit union and bank imposter scams.

The office received reports from Nevada-based credit unions and banks of the scams, in which individuals pretending to be from a local depository institution were contacting consumers to trick them into giving their personal identifying information, financial information, or money.

In the scam, consumers will receive a text or email from a specific institution claiming that there is some need for the consumer to take action on their account, and that they must click a link for more information. The link is used by the scammers to access the consumer’s personal and account information once it has been clicked on.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection offered the following tips to protect yourself from a scam:

If you get a message from a company that asks you to click on a link, use the phone number on your credit card to confirm suspicious transactions with your bank.

Protect all your accounts with multifactor authentication, which requires extra credentials to log into your accounts.

Remember that financial institutions will not ask customers to transfer funds between accounts in order to help prevent fraud.

If you think you’re a scam victim, always report it. You can help prevent the scammer from taking money from someone else.

Your financial institution won’t carry a conversation with you over text message.

Additional tips and information can be found through this link.

If you think you have been the victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.