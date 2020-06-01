Reports of looting during Las Vegas protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police responded to several reports of looting during the George Floyd protests Sunday night.

At the Downtown Premium Outlets, police arrested 21 looters. Several stores were broken into at the outlet mall.

You can see what appears to be one person detained. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/fLEVSgO16Q — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 1, 2020

On the south end of The Strip, police responded to another report of looting — this time near Tropicana & Koval. According to witnesses and police, people broke into the Rebel Gas Station. Those looters went for the cash register, and immediately ran out of the store once police arrived.

Police say there was also a fight and a fire that was set in the same area.

While 8 News Now was on the scene, police threw tear gas at people in the area, telling them to go home. Our crew was filming an interview as police released the tear gas.