Reports of gunshots near the Strip proves a test of officers’ training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers responding to a report of a shooting near the Strip found something quite different from what they might have been expecting on the night of March 15.

That’s the good news.

With varying reports — as many as 20 shots fired, one person said — officers raced to the parking garage at Planet Hollywood. They spotted a red two-door Acura Integra coming in their direction, headed west on Harmon Avenue, according to an arrest report.

What happened next could be a training exercise at any police academy in the country.

Enrique Perez of Los Angeles is probably lucky he wasn’t the victim in an officer-involved shooting. Perez, 30 to 31 years of age, will live to see another day, and faces several misdemeanor charges in an incident that’s a reminder of the everyday challenges of police work in Las Vegas.

Officers stopped the car and ordered Perez to get out of the vehicle. They ordered him to open the door by reaching with his left hand to the outside door handle, but he instead reached toward the inside door panel.

Officers said they thought he was reaching for a weapon, and immediately gave him commands to stop reaching into the car.

“I continued to tell Perez to opoen the door from the outside. Perez indicated to me that he could not open the driver’s side door. I then told Perez he was going to climb out of the open window of the driver’s side door,” according to the report.

Instead of following orders, Perez yelled a profanity and stepped on the gas, causing the car to start backfiring.

Officers heard what everyone else had mistaken for gunshots.

No shots fired. Just a car modified to make a lot of noise.

“Perez began to scream at me about getting shot,” according to a Metro officer’s account. He continued to rev the engine, causing more backfiring, before officers pulled him out of the car by both his arms — through the driver’s side window.

After his arrest, officers noticed that Perez “had watery eyes, erratic speech, erratic behavior, and an odor of marijuana was coming from his vehicle.”

Several people approached the officers and offered cellphone video of the car doing burnouts in circles on Audrie Street, just north of Harmon Avenue.

Perez faces charges of DUI, reckless driving with disregard for the safety of persons/property, violation of noise emission standards and resisting a police officer. Officers found that Perez had an outstanding warrant in Los Angeles on a DUI charge.

It could have been much worse.

The report was filed by Metro officer P. Grimes, describing the events and his actions, along with officer J. Peters.