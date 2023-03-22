LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Linebacker Denzel Perryman, a Pro Bowl selection for the Raiders in 2021, is leaving Las Vegas for Houston, according to several online reports.

Perryman, 30, who played two seasons in Las Vegas, and the Houston Texas have agreed on a one-year deal, several NFL followers posted Wednesday on Twitter, including the league’s insider for the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport.

Perryman played six seasons with the Chargers before joining the Raiders in 2021. In two seasons with the Raiders, he played 27 games with 26 starts.

He played 83% of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 70% this past season, when he missed the team’s final two games because of shoulder injury. Last season, he had 14 tackles for a loss.

Reports are his deal with the Texans is for one season.