Reports: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott NBA season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season, according to reports.
This comes after the NBA held a meeting with players on Wednesday following nationwide boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Every other NBA team voted to continue the season.
Lakers’ LeBron James said in the meeting that he wants owners to be more involved and take action.
This story will be updated
