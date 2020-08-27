Reports: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott NBA season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers and Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers laugh after a 112-102 Clippers win during the LA Clippers season home opener at Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season, according to reports.

This comes after the NBA held a meeting with players on Wednesday following nationwide boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Every other NBA team voted to continue the season.

Lakers’ LeBron James said in the meeting that he wants owners to be more involved and take action.

Lakers and Clippers have voted not to continue the NBA season, per @ShamsCharania



Every other team voted to continue pic.twitter.com/NLiVJwWf5Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the rest of the playoffs and were the first two teams to exit the meeting, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 27, 2020

This story will be updated

Latest Sports Headlines: