Reports: Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott NBA season

by: Tristi Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers and Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers laugh after a 112-102 Clippers win during the LA Clippers season home opener at Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season, according to reports.

This comes after the NBA held a meeting with players on Wednesday following nationwide boycotts in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Every other NBA team voted to continue the season.

Lakers’ LeBron James said in the meeting that he wants owners to be more involved and take action.

