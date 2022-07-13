The Golden Knights have traded Max Pacioretty to Carolina, according to reports. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have traded high-scoring left wing Max Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes, according to reports.

The NHL Network, Sportsnet.ca and NHL insider Eliotte Friedman reported the deal on Wednesday that included defenseman Dylan Coghlan also going east to the Hurricanes. In return, the Knights receive future considerations.

The Hurricanes were one of the busier teams on Wednesday, the first day for NHL free agency. They also traded for one-time Norris Trophy winning defenseman Brent Burns, sending forward Steven Lorentz and a goaltending prospect to San Jose in the deal.

Pacioretty, 33, has 323 goals and 642 points in 850 career games. He spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL with Montreal and was acquired by the Knights in 2019 for a draft pick and forwards Tomas Tatar and Nick Suzuki.

Pacioretty was highly productive with the Knights, scoring 97 goals with 97 assists in 224 games. But he also was prone to injury, playing 39 games this past season and 49 games in 2020-21.

The deal open salary cap space for the Knights. Pacioretty was on the final year of a contract that pays him $7 million annually, according to capfriendly.com.