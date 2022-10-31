LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preliminary information on an earthquake has been reported by the United States Geological Survey Monday. It registered as a magnitude 2.14 quake close to I-15 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, at the corner of Polaris and Vicky at 2:29 p.m. Monday.

Details on the quaker are few and far between, and the USGS reports the preliminary depth of the earthquake as “0.0 km.”

According to the Nevada Seismological Lab in Reno, this was not an earthquake, but most likely a man-made blast.

Blasting is known to happen frequently in the mountains south of Southern Highlands, about five miles from the recorded epicenter.

The seismologist 8 News Now spoke with at the Nevada Laboratory said he looks at the waveforms (see image below) to determine if it was a natural or man-made shake. In this case, he said the waveform shows the traditional “ringing” look of a man-made blast. He said the peaks of a blast are almost identical one after another.

The report comes approximately a month after a 2.5 quake rattled parts of the Las Vegas valley. Several people in the area reported feeling that quake, but no damage was reported.