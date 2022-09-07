LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District announced that there are 185 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in Clark County as of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

For comparison on August 1, the SNHD reported that there were 23 cases of monkeypox reported in Clark County. At that time monkeypox was also found in the wastewater in Southern Nevada, according to UNLV associate professor Dr. Edwin Oh.

UNLV’s surveillance program covers roughly 2.4 million people in southern Nevada, Dr. Oh told 8 News Now in August, adding that the system should be able to detect whether the presence of the virus is increasing or decreasing in the community.

In a news release, the SNHD said it continues to investigate and conduct contact tracing at this time.

An estimated 4,503 vaccines for monkeypox have been administered as of Sept. 6, SNHD stated in the release.

Monkeypox can spread in many different ways, including through direct contact with a monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from an infected person, touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, and contact with respiratory secretions.