Reported attack leads parents to push for more security at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some parents tell 8 News Now there isn’t enough school security, after reports of fights on school buses and campuses this year.

One family living in the southwest valley says they had to withdraw their daughter from class after an incident last week.

Autumn Samuel tells 8 News Now her daughter was attacked while waiting to get on her school bus at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“The person that punched her, she brought her friends, her family, and her mother to the school, and they physically attacked my daughter,” Samuel says. “It’s traumatic, it’s frustrating, it’s angering and I don’t see a resolution.”

Samuel reports there was one police officer using pepper spray to control the crowd, paramedics were also called in to assist.

“I have not slept, I’m so angry that this happened to my daughter when I sent her some place that was supposed to be safe,” Samuel expressed.

CCSD assigns two police officers to each high school, as well as campus monitors.

However, Samuel says more needs to be done to vet the people coming onto school grounds.

“This is going to happen again to somebody else. My daughter is not the only one this has happened to it’s going to happen to other people, because there’s nothing else. They just say they don’t have enough staff, we don’t have enough people. There should be somebody else out there, more people out there,” she added.

CCSD police have opened an investigation, meanwhile, Samuel says the people responsible are still harassing her family.

“I don’t see any action, and I promise though I will not stop until I get justice for her though. This should have never happened,” she tells 8 News Now.

8 News Now has reached out to CCSD police and LVMPD regarding the case and is still awaiting a response.