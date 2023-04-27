LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman with previous arrests for prostitution-related crimes in Las Vegas is accused of stealing a duffle bag full of cash from a man’s hotel room while he was showering.

The man, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, had won much of the money while gambling on a boxing match Saturday, April 8, and was carrying the cash around in a black duffle bag when he met the Savannah Cisneros.

She was introduced to the victim by another man who had befriended the victim while watching the boxing match at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Eventually, Cisneros and the victim made their way over to the Tropicana Hotel and got a hotel room.

According to court documents, Cisneros, who was arrested on April 26, is facing a felony charge of grand larceny valued at more than $100K. Police were able to identify Cisneros as a suspect because she gave her phone number to the victim.

The man told police he attempted to hide the bag in the room from Cisneros and was even going to take it with him when he went to retrieve something from his vehicle, but Cisneros accused him “of not trusting her around the money,” the arrest report said.

The victim was doubtful of Cisneros. He told police that although he made drinks for both of them, he didn’t drink his because he feared it might be drugged.

While in the shower, the victim said he “heard his duffle bag being moved … and hastily got out of the shower and fell … then heard the door to his room closing,” the report stated.

Police said surveillance video showed Cisneros running out of the hotel room in her undergarments with the duffle bag and a short while later the victim ran out of the room with no clothing on but couldn’t locate Cisneros.

Additional surveillance video showed a woman, identified as Cisneros, running in the back parking lot and going over a wall leading to a parking lot for an apartment complex, police reported.

Police wrote in the arrest report the theft is consistent with “trick rolls” which commonly occur at Strip or downtown properties. Court records also show Cisneros has multiple prostitution-related arrests and also arrests for trespassing at several Strip properties, police said.

According to court documents, Cisneros posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center Thursday morning.

At this time, a court date has not been set.