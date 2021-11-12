Report: Woman used metal pole to beat 2 people in ‘unprovoked’ deadly attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 47-year-old woman allegedly beat a woman to death with a metal pole and left a man severely injured in an “unprovoked” attack Monday night.

Vanessa Harvey was arrested shortly after the Nov. 8 attack and is now facing a murder charge for the death of 42-year-old Machika Goodjoint and an attempted murder charge for the injuries Andre Dexter sustained.

According to her arrest report, surveillance video from a business near Owens Avenue and H Street shows Harvey walking toward Goodjoint and Dexter and getting into a struggle with them, knocking Goodjoint to the ground, and then striking her with what appeared to be a long metal pole. She then struck Dexter in the back of the head knocking him to the ground.

The report said the video showed Harvey striking both victims multiple times and then walking into a parking lot off of Owens where she was later arrested. Police said Harvey “refused to identify herself and was uncooperative.” At the time of the arrest, she was sitting on a large, narrow piece of metal that appeared to have blood on one end, according to the report.

Goodjoint died at the scene and Dexter was transported to the hospital but due to the severity of his head injuries was unconscious and could not provide any information about who attacked him.

Police have not released a booking photo of Harvey yet.