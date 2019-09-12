Report: Woman didn’t call police for 12 hours after baby was injured in alleged fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Michal Assefa told police she fell on the bathroom floor — while holding her infant son — and was knocked unconscious which is why she didn’t call for help for nearly 12 hours. According to the arrest report. By the time help arrived, the child was dead.

Assefa is currently charged with felony child neglect and could face additional charges for the child’s death. The incident happened on Aug. 19 at her home. The child was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Eskeyaas Tefera.

Police, at the scene, said Assefa told them the child fell on the right side of his head, but they noticed the baby also had bruising on the left side of his face and a one of his legs. According to the report, police said Assefa also appeared to speak slowly, had droopy eyes and didn’t have the expected reaction when told her child was dead.

Assefa told police the marks on the child’s body were due to her trying to grab him as he fell. The Clark County Coroner’s Office noted the child had a skull fracture which could have been caused by a fall. The report said what police are lacking is a plausible explanation as to how Assefa became unconscious for such an extended period of time. A medical examination of her didn’t show any kind of injury. She also told police she had no medical conditions and was not taking medication, at the time of the incident.