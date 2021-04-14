Report: Woman accused in hit-and-run told police she blacked out, doesn’t remember hitting victim

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas told police she blacked out and didn’t remember hitting the victim, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now. The incident occurred on April 12 around 1:05 a.m near a bus stop across from the Poker Palace Casino.

North Las Vegas patrol officers were dispatched to the bus stop in response to a man reportedly bleeding from the head. They found the Black male, identified by the Clark County Coroner as Fredrick J. Mason, 49, lying in the dirt area behind the bus stop.

According to the report, a female approached responding officers, described the suspect vehicle and told them it was parked at a 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the convenience store, they located the suspect vehicle and took the driver, identified as Jacqueline Rose Martin, into custody. Police say she denied she had been involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The report says officers observed damage to Martin’s vehicle, including a shattered driver side windshield, impact damage to the right vehicle front and ride side of windshield and rub marks on the right side near the impact damage.

While on scene where the victim was found, police found debris and scuff marks around the body, including the victim’s shoes and gloves and car parts. They also observed scuff marks consistent with a shoe sliding on the pavement at the time of impact, as well as a black tire mark on the curb near the scuff mark.

The evidence was consistent with the damage to the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers obtained video surveillance from Poker Palace, which showed the incident.

During an interview with police, Martin relayed she was angry with an individual, whose name was redacted in the report, after he allegedly smashed the driver side windshield with a rock at the 7-Eleven. This came after an argument between two individuals, whose names were also redacted. According to the report, she said she was angry and “was going to retaliate against him.”

Martin told officers she drove away from the convenience store northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. This is when she says she blacked out and did not remember hitting the victim. The report says Martin told police “I did go after him.” She also says someone in the car with her, another redacted name, told her, “You hit him.”

The suspect reportedly went to her apartment with the person who was in her car and drank vodka. She then went back to the Poker Palace, and eventually the same 7-Eleven where she was arrested.

Police say evidence and interviews pointed to Martin being angry with the individual who allegedly smashed the windshield. The report says she ran a red light at Evans Boulevard and turned northbound onto Las Vegas Boulevard, indicating she was in a hurry.

According to the report, Martin saw the victim crossing Las Vegas Boulevard, and she crossed into the travel lane that individual was in. As he crossed the eastbound lane, Martin veered into the bus lane and “purposely” struck the victim, killing him, the report says.

Martin was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.