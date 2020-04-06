Report: Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing in park before body discovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing another man in Silverado Park apparently knew his victim. The two were seen together hours before the killing at a nearby Walgreens store.

Theoplis Harvey, 30, is facing an open murder charge in the death of Michael Yeshitela whose body was found in the park on Thursday, March 26.

Harvey who arrested April 3 jaywalking on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to the arrest report. He would not make any statement to police.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told police they saw the two men in the park wrestling late Wednesday night and even heard one man say, “I wish someone would help me.” A short while later they heard one of the men ask the other if he was OK. Based on that, the witnesses believed the two were friends and just playing around so they didn’t intervene.

Yeshitela’s body was discovered by a person running in the park on Thursday morning.