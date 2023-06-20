LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused in a deadly motel shooting two years ago is now facing an open murder charge after a witness told detectives the shooting was intentional, according to the arrest report.

Bryan Contreras, 32, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center following his arrest on June 9. He is facing a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting of 32-year-old Jesse Poncelet on August 23, 2021.

Contreras, his girlfriend, and Poncelet were among six people in a room at the Motel 8 on S. Las Vegas Boulevard when the shooting occurred. Initially, Contreras, a convicted felon, fled from the scene after the shooting and refused to do an interview with police.

During the investigation, police said witness statements and evidence indicated Contreras was the only person who could have fired the gun. He was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

The report stated the tenant who was renting the unit told police she heard a gunshot and saw Poncelet fall to the ground. She believed the shooting was accidental. As the investigation progressed, detectives said they learned from a family member that Contreras and his girlfriend, whose name is redacted in the arrest report, were addicted to drugs.

In October 2021, Contreras and his girlfriend were arrested in Laughlin. Contreras because he had an active warrant from California and his girlfriend for allegedly having drug paraphernalia. The report said, detectives who spoke with her said she did not know how Jesse was shot.

According to police documents, on Feb. 23, 2023, police were able to locate another witness who had been staying in the motel room. She said she was discussing life with Poncelet and he was telling her “she was beautiful and that she didn’t need to be doing drugs or living this kind of life” and Bryan was there listening. She said he left the apartment and returned quickly. Once inside, he pulled out a handgun, didn’t say anything, shot Poncelet, and then fled.

An arrest warrant was issued for Contreras at the end of March. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 29 in Las Vegas Justice Court.