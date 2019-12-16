Report: Wife admits to stabbing husband to death, tells officials ‘I am the devil’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wife faces an open murder charge after allegedly stabbing and killing her husband while three children, ages 8 to 11, were present in the apartment. According to Metro’s arrest report, the suspect, Octavia Carter, 40, reportedly stabbed her husband, 50-year-old Johnny Franklin to death.

Metro responded to the Budget Suites on Tropicana Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 after the children told staff at the apartment complex that his dad was injured.

According to the arrest report released by Metro, a medical dispatcher was transferred to the room where the stabbing occurred and spoke with the suspect. When the dispatcher asked if Franklin was breathing, Carter said “probably, I don’t know.”

Police reportedly made contact with the suspect and found she was covered in blood and had a towel wrapped around her right hand. Police found Franklin, Carter’s husband, lying on the floor in a bedroom, unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced Franklin dead at the scene. According to one of the responding paramedics, Franklin had a laceration across his neck and multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Carter, who had a deep laceration to her right hand and small lacerations to her left hand, was transported to UMC Trauma.

The report said one of the paramedics said Carter admitted to killing her husband. The paramedic said Carter told him she had smoked marijuana. According to police, two paramedics told detectives that Carter said “I am the devil,” multiple times.

Another paramedic said she talked to the oldest child, 11, who said “mommy was squeezing daddy very tight and stabbed daddy in the life.” The police report did not clarify if Carter is the mother of the children.

That same paramedic asked why Carter stabbed her husband and she replied saying “he gave him AIDS, he gave my son AIDS, that’s why I stabbed him.” Carter also said she believed her husband was gay, the report said.

A detective, who made contact with Carter at UMC, said that he observed Carter rocking back and forth, and going into a trance like state. After Carter was released medically, she was transported to Metro headquarters to be interviewed.

The same day of the incident, detectives got a search warrant for the apartment Franklin and Carter shared and found a large chef style knife with blood on it. Police say they also found a medium-sized kitchen knife inside of a trash can in the kitchen.

Carter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Murder with a Deadly Weapon.