Report: Video sources show father, mother traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph before fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Various video sources reveal both Royce Jones’ mother and father were traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph before the fatal crash that claimed his life on July 12. According to Cameron Hubbard-Jones’ arrest report, police say he and Lauren Prescia were engaged in a speed contest.

When Jones was initially interviewed by police, he told them he was in the process of a custody exchange with Prescia. He said he was on the phone with her when she told him that she would beat him home and began speeding. The report says Jones then revealed Prescia’s speech was slurred and that she sounded like “she wasn’t sober.”

Jones told police he told Prescia to slow down due to having his child in the car. He relayed to authorities that he slowed as they neared the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead, but that Prescia continued on at a high rate of speed.

He estimated he was driving around 60 mph, and Prescia was driving around 80 mph.

Police continued the investigation, reviewing several video sources that captured various angles of before or after the collision.

The first video Metro obtained was from the Roberto’s on Lake Mead. Police say the video was uploaded into a video analysis and modeling tool, which placed Jones’ Mercedes-Benz in close proximity to the other vehicle that was grossly exceeding the speed limit.

The second video was rear-facing dash camera footage from a Kia parked in the PT’s Pub lot. The footage showed the aftermath of the collision and captured the driver of the Mercedes-Benz stopping and exiting the vehicle.

The third video was obtained from an independent witness. His dash camera footage showed the Mercedes-Benz traveling at a high rate of speed in front of Prescia’s Hyundai. Later, Jones’ vehicle was showed stopped within the collision debris field.

The final video source was Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera video from American Bio Engineers. Police analyzed the video and found it showed the Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz side-by-side eight minutes in. The Hyundai is then seen passing the Benz prior to entering the Lake Mead intersection.

Police say while the video corroborates Jones’ claim of slowing before the intersection, it discredits his estimations of their rate of speed while traveling.

They also note that while Jones’ claimed Prescia would beat him home and started speeding, they were both traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, all factors point to Jones and Prescia engaging in a speed contest for a minimum of eight-tenths of a mile.

“Royce Jones died as a result of injuries he sustained in a collision,” the report reads. “The main causative factor of the collision was the excessive speeds achieved during a speed contest between his parents.”

Jones is charged with reckless driving resulting in death.