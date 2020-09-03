Report: Victim in alleged kidnapping says she was not forced into vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details were released about a possible kidnapping incident that shut down I-15 at Blue Diamond Road Tuesday night.

According to an arrest report released Thursday, everything first unfolded when the suspect, Milton Lindsey was arguing with a woman Tuesday evening at the Hesperian Falls Apartments located at 3955 Algonquin Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Flamingo Road.

The report said witnesses who called 911 said Lindsey possibly forced the woman into his vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lindsey sitting in his beige Chevy Tahoe. As they tried to approach him, he fled the area.

Officers said they saw a woman in the vehicle with him, and she appeared to have blood on her face.

Officers pursued him with lights and sirens, and Lindsey drove recklessly and faster, elevating his speed to over 90 miles per hour, the report said. Metro Police said, once Lindsey started endangering the lives of other people in the area by running red lights, officers made the decision to pull back on the pursuit.

Back at the apartment complex, a witness captured video of the exchange between Lindsey and the woman and it showed him forcibly putting her into the passenger side of the vehicle.

An air unit found Lindsey, who was still allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and recklessly. Officers used stop sticks to stop Lindsey’s vehicle on Blue Diamond Road, but he kept going. Police said he was still trying to speed even though his tires were now damaged from the stop sticks, and that caused him to swerve and lose control.

Driving eastbound on Blue Diamond, Lindsey drove onto the I-15 southbound on-ramp, and that is where a Metro officer used his cruiser to initiate a pit maneuver that spun Lindsey’s unit around and disabled the vehicle.

Lindsey was taken into custody, and the woman in the passenger seat, Vanessa Matthews, was in tears.

The report said Lindsey and Matthews had blood on their faces and there was also blood in the car. The were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Matthews told police that she was visiting Lindsey from California and the two got into an argument because he called her a b*%ch, so she hit him on the arm and left. She said Lindsey got into his car and drove along the side of her as she was walking in the parking lot. She said he then got out and put his arms around her torso leading her into the car.

However, the report said Matthews adamantly denied that she was kidnapped by Lindsey. She told officers he was playing and that she would have gotten into his car regardless. She told officers Milton said he was taking her back to the bus station because he didn’t want her staying with him anymore, the report said.

Matthews said they drove around for a bit, and when they returned to the apartment complex, they were confronted by patrol officers. Matthews said that is when Lindsey fled the area. She said he refused to stop and let her out of the vehicle.

She said she woke up after the crash.

Lindsey was arrested on the following charges: