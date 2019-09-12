Report: UNLV grad student bought gun 2 days prior to allegedly killing former girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV grad student bought the gun he allegedly used to kill his former girlfriend, also a UNLV student, two days before the shooting. Giovanni Ruiz, 21, is facing a murder charge in the death of 19-year-old Paula Davis.

Patty Davis, 19, a UNLV student was found dead in her van on Sept. 6, 2019. (Facebook)

According to the arrest report, Davis, who was increasingly concerned about Ruiz being “overly possessive and jealous” broke up with him four days prior to the shooting on Friday, Sept. 6. Her nude body was found by her father in the family’s van at Desert Horizons Park on Simmons Street, near Gowan Road.

Davis had indicated to family members that Ruiz was very hurt by the breakup and not taking it well. Ruiz wanted to discuss the breakup so Davis agreed to meet him.

Davis’ parents knew something was wrong when she didn’t pick up her sister and missed going to a church concert with them. After reporting her missing, they checked her computer and found a notification from Apple giving the location of her phone. Her father went to that location and found her.

Police learned Ruiz bought a gun two days prior to the shooting. During the investigation, they found a bullet in his bedroom, the gun hidden in the garage, and blood in the shower area. According to the report, detectives believe Davis was not killed in the van. They believe she was killed at another location and Ruiz removed her clothes to avoid getting blood on him and then staged her body in the van before parking it.

Davis’ mother said the last time she saw her daughter she was skipping down the driveway because she was happy she had finally broke off her relationship with Ruiz, the report said.

There is a vigil planned for Davis tonight at 7 p.m. at Desert Horizons Park.