Report: Traffic violation led to discovery of credit cars under various names, cash and drug paraphernalia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A traffic violation led to the discovery of multiple credit cards under various names and drug paraphernalia, according to two arrest reports from Metro Police.

Kenneth Greenland and Brittany Griesel were taken into custody on Aug. 8 after Metro Police say they found $45,000 in cash and DETR unemployment benefit cards in the white Maserati driven by Greenland. Officers also found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest report, officers conducted a traffic stop on the Maserati after they observed Greenland make a left-hand turn from a right-hand turn lane and illegally cross two lanes of traffic.

When officers asked Greenland for his driver’s license, he presented an identification card. Due to not having a license, police asked the suspect to exit the vehicle. The report says when he was out, he told police he did have a license, which was located in the car.

Griesel was asked to exit the vehicle, as well. When officers walked to the driver’s side, they observed a clear baggie with a red back, containing a white crystalline substance. They initially identified it as methamphetamine.

According to the report, Griesel made an “excited utterance” that everything in the vehicle belonged to her.

When officers conducted a probable cause search, they discovered:

Two gallon-size plastic bags full of US currency in a backpack in the driver’s seat ($45,000, according to Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command)

Five credit cards under various names in the center console

Three credit cards under various names on Griesel’s person

Glass smoking pipe in the driver’s side door

Another small baggie containing the white crystalline substance in driver’s side door

Police say they stopped the search due to the large amount of money found. The report says officers believe it was made from fraudulent activities and narcotics sales.

After they obtained a search warrant, officers found a black bag in the truck with another small baggie of the white crystalline substance.

The substance, which tested ODV positive, was later determined to be 3.9 gross grams of methamphetamine.

All evidence was impounded.

Greenland and Griesel were transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked. They face charges of possession of a scheduled substance and possession of credit card without cardholders’ consent.