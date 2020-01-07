Report: The best for 2020 is a software developer

(CNN) — U.S. News and World Report has compiled its list of the best jobs for 2020 and taking the top honors is software developer. This year marks a triple crown for the role, which has led the pack for three years in a row.

Whether you're ready to make a career switch or just want to see how your job stacks up, these are the #BestJobs for 2020. https://t.co/WznvqaAahc pic.twitter.com/wat29rrmG8 — U.S. News (@usnews) January 7, 2020

The rest of the top five is filled out by jobs in healthcare. Dentist, physician assistant, orthodontist and nurse practitioner are the next best jobs.

The best paying job will not come as a surprise to anyone who has received an itemized bill for surgery. It is anesthesiologist, followed by surgeon and even more jobs in healthcare.